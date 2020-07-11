Obasanjo ‘Turns’ Bouncer, Locks Out Mourners At Mother-In Law’s Burial

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was the cynosure of all eyes during the burial of Florence Adenenenken, his mother-in-law which held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Diocese of Remo, Isara Remo, Ogun State, on Friday.

The former president reportedly manned the door of the church and ordered many of the mourners who wanted to be part of the service to go back.

He ensured that the approved compliance with the COVID-19 protocol was strictly adhered to during the gathering.

The deceased, who died in April, was the mother of Obasanjo’s wife, Bola.

Bola was reportedly absent at the ceremony. She was said to be in the United Kingdom and could not make it to the burial.