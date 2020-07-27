Nwaoboshi Denies Getting NDDC Contracts

Peter Nwaoboshi, chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), who was named as one of the lawmakers who benefited from contracts from the commission says he’s been blackmailed.

Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, had listed him alongside some of his colleagues as beneficiaries of contracts awarded by the commission.

Akpabio was responding to an ultimatum by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, to name the lawmakers who got NDDC contracts.

Nwaoboshi while speaking on Monday, asked the minister and the interim management committee (IMC) to focus their energy on explaining to Nigerians how they “spent a whopping N81.5 billion within a period of five months”.

“Mr Akpabio alleged that I was awarded contracts for 53 NDDC projects. I wish to state unequivocally that this allegation has no bearing with the truth and challenge Mr Akpabio to send so-called list to anti graft and other security agencies if he can substantiate the apparently baseless allegation,” he senator said.

“Indeed I would have made further comments but for the fact that the matter is currently before two competent courts of law.

“However, suffice it to say that this unsubstantiated allegation is in line with Mr Akpabio’s well known agenda to continuously blackmail me so as to keep diverting public attention away from the serious mismanagement of the NDDC by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) under his supervision and under the guise of a phantom forensic audit that has no operating timeline.”