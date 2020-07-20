Nollywood Actress, Rachael Okonkwo Loses Mother

Popular Nollywood actress, Rachael Okonkwo has lost her mother in recent update she shared on social media.

The actress popular for her role as Nkoli in the movie ‘Nkoli Nwa Nsukka’, took to Instagram to announce the sad news.

Sharing on Instagram, the actress also wrote down her feelings as many also identified with her.

READ ALSO – [Photos]: Actress Rachel Okonkwo Releases Stunning Images As She Turns A Year Older

Sharing on Instagram, the Nollywood actress wrote: “My world is shattered,” she wrote, adding, “My life will never remain the same again.”

See Her Post Here: