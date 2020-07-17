Nigeria’s Nneka Ede Buys Portuguese Club

Portuguese third tier, Lusitano Ginásio Clube, Futebol, SAD has released an official statement confirming that a Nigerian, Nneka Ede has bought the football club.

In so doing, the Nigerian becomes one of the few Africans to own a European club.

According to a statement by the football club, she finally bought the club after months of negotiations.

Statement below:

“After months of negotiations with different entities, an agreement has been reached with Mrs Nneka Ede,” the club said, “a sports enthusiast and entrepreneur from Nigeria, a country filled with people as passionate and fiery about football as us and which incidentally share the same green and white in their flags, towards the transfer of the ownership of the SAD to the latter that will help us in our mission to take Lusitano to the next level.”

The entrepreneur on her part noted thus,

“I am excited about this opportunity and I hope that this new chapter will deepen the already great sporting relations between Nigeria and Portugal, continue with the rich history of Lusitano club and provide a pathway for young talent to develop and shine through,” she noted.