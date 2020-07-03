Nigerians Attack Sandra Ikeji After Cubana Chief Priest Offered 50k Reward

Nigerians have begun dragging event planner, Sandra Ikeji after celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest offered to give 50k each to ten individuals with the best insults.

This comes after the celebrity barman and event planner had an heated exchange of words.

The event planner took to Cubana’s comment section to accuse him of “doing too much”.

Reacting to the comment, the celebrity barman responded with curses on her parents and he also threatened to release a video of Sandra’s husband having free drinks at one of his clubs.

Ikeji retaliated and she slammed the celebrity barman, describing him as a ‘dirty man forming celebrity’.

Cubana Chiefpriest put up a post bragging about his achievements and he also ordered his fans and that of BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke to go to Sandra’s page to troll her.

The celebrity barman offered to reward 10 people with the best insults with a hefty sum.

