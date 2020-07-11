Nigerian Photographer Releases Unedited Photo Of Tacha

Nigerian photographer, Image Artistry recently released an unedited photo of popular reality TV star, Natacha Akide alias Tacha via Instagram.

Tacha had shared the same photo on her social media space in June and she looked stunning in the figure-hugging outfit.

However, web users were quick to spot the difference between the two photos.

The curtain in the original photo was replaced with bare walls and the reality star’s outfit was given a smoothening effect.

There was also a little bit of touch-up done on the BBNaija star’s derrière to make it look more ample.

Read Also: Kim Oprah Throws Shade At Tacha; Shows Off Her N18.5Million Lexus SUV (Video)

See the photos below: