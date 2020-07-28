Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th July 2020

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he regrets ever supporting Godwin Obaseki to become governor of Edo state in 2016.

Oshiomhole said this on Sunday while addressing members of the ruling party in Benin, the state capital, saying he ”sold a bad product” to the state in 2016 and has come to apologise for his mistakes.

Godswill Akpabio,minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has named members of the National Assembly who massively benefitted from contracts at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), according to THISDAY.

The names of the lawmakers were said to be attached to the letter the minister sent to the house of representatives.

The minister was responding to an ultimatum given by Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, to name the lawmakers who got the contracts within 48hours or face the “wrath of the house”.

Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), in the 2019 election says the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed years of leadership failure in Nigeria.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra said this while speaking during a virtual event organised by Bridge Leadership Foundation for the 10th edition of its career day, tagged, ‘The Global Economy: Adapting to the New Normal’.

According to him, the process of selecting leaders in the country is weak, adding that recent events in Nigeria show ”lunatics have taken over the asylum”.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Monday clarified that the stamp duty charge on rents and leases would only apply to new agreements, not renewals.

Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, director of FIRS communications and liaison department, quoted Femi Oluwaniyi, coordinating director of the tax operations group at FIRS, as saying: “The FIRS stamp duty on rent or lease only applies to new agreements and not to renewals. If a new agreement is drawn up at renewal, that document should be stamped, just like initial agreement.

Peter Nwaoboshi, chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), who was named as one of the lawmakers who benefited from contracts from the commission says he’s been blackmailed.

Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, had listed him alongside some of his colleagues as beneficiaries of contracts awarded by the commission.

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday lambasted his deputy, Agboola Ajayi by describing him as one with “no political value.”

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, he added that Agboola, who defected to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), has no control of a single local government in the state.

Senator Walid Jubrin, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) on Monday said that Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives defected back to the All Progressive Congress(APC) because of his presidential ambition.

Speaking via a new statement he made public on Monday, he further alleged that Dogara moved to APC when he realised that his presidential ambition may not succeed at the PDP.

The Federal Government has ordered the reopening of schools for secondary school students in exit classes on August 4, 2020.

This was made known by the federal ministry of education on Monday. According to the ministry, the decision was reached at a virtual consultative meeting among the major stakeholders in the education sector.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria is witnessing its worst economic challenges in history as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice President said this in his message at the 11th Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), adding that the nation is now earning 40 per cent less than it should because oil prices have fallen and few today can afford to pay taxes.