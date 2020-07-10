Nigeria Has No Excuse To Encourage Child Marriage – Banky W

Popular Nigerian singer and record label boss, Banky W, has shared his thoughts on child marriage in Nigeria.

In his tweet, the singer opined that if Saudi Arabia where Mecca is located can raise the age of marriage to 18, then Nigeria has no excuse to continue the act of child marriage.

Saudi Arabia announced the ban on Child marriage in December 2019 and announced that the age of marriage for any girl is 18.

Sharing in Twitter, Banky wrote in part: ”Some Nigerians try to hide behind religion as the reason why they should be allowed to marry children…”

See His Post Here: