‘Naya Rivera’s Disappearance Isn’t Suicide’, Police Say

Police officers have shared an update to the disappearance of glee actress, Naya Rivera.

Cops who spoke to Naya Rivera’s son, Josey after her shocking disappearance has disclosed that they’ve found no evidence which suggests the popular Glee star may have taken her own life.

Though it is speculated that the actress committed suicide, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Kevin Donoghue told People that they believe the incident was a tragic accident.

READ ALSO – Police Release Video Of Glee Actress Naya Rivera, Son Arriving Lake (Video)

He said: “We interviewed her son and there was nothing that we learned from her son that would have suggested that this was suicide. Everything that we’ve learned so far leads to this being some sort of water recreational accident.

“To say definitively what actually happened, we really can’t say. We just don’t know, it’s a mystery. We’re still investigating, we’re still searching. We’re trying to uncover clues as we go.”

Donoghue added that it is still unclear if Josey climbed back into the boat himself or if Naya helped him back in.