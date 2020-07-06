Naira Marley Set To Give N1Million To Actor Jude Chukwuka For Singing His Song (Video)

Popular rapper, Naira Marley has offered to give the sum of N1 million to veteran actor, Jude Chukwuka for singing one of his songs, Mafo.

The singer made this known on Twitter while reacting to a viral video of Chukwuka singing the lyrics of his Mafo single.

Taking to the micro-blogging, the rapper revealed that he is willing to give the actor the huge sum of money and he asked his fans to help him find the movie star.

The rapper tweeted;

“I’ve got 1million Naira here for you sir. Marlians help me find him.”

