Naira Marley Reacts After Twitter User Tagged Him ‘Son Of Lucifer’

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Naira Marley, has reacted after being called ‘the beast of our time’ and son of Lucifer.

The singer was given this title by a twitter user who was sharing his take on his recently released music video.

The Twitter user, ‘OSquareVJ’ wrote in part: “Naira Marley should be thrown out b4 he throws our future generation off balance”

Reacting to this, the singer simply asked the Twitter user if he was a rapist. He wrote: “Are you a rapist”

See Posts Here: