Most Famous, Successful Celebs From Africa Are Dark Skinned – Dencia

Popular Nigerian singer Dencia has shared some of her opinions on the controversy that comes with skin colour with Africans.

Her post is coming in reply to a Twitter user who shared that skin colour doesn’t define a person.

Dencia who is a known advocate for skin modification, agreed to the post, however, she shared her reservations.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: ‘History Is Repeating Itself’ – Singer Dencia (Photo)

While stating that the most famous and successful celebrities from Africa are dark-skinned, Dencia, however, shared that there are certain professions where the light skin is more preferred.

See Her Post Here: