Most Famous, Successful Celebs From Africa Are Dark Skinned – Dencia

Popular Nigerian singer Dencia has shared some of her opinions on the controversy that comes with skin colour with Africans.
Her post is coming in reply to a Twitter user who shared that skin colour doesn’t define a person.
Dencia who is a known advocate for skin modification, agreed to the post, however, she shared her reservations.
While stating that the most famous and successful celebrities from Africa are dark-skinned, Dencia, however, shared that there are certain professions where the light skin is more preferred.
See Her Post Here: