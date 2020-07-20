Meet The BBNaija Season 5 ‘Lockdown’ Housemates

The 2020 Big Brother season five Lockdown edition officially commenced at 7:00pm on Sunday.

The reality TV show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu introduced the new house, its rules and the housemates.

Each of the housemates will be battling to win 85 million Naira worth of prizes.

Here is a complied list of the housemates below;

Ozo

Consultant and entrepreneur, Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu hails from Imo State.

One of his greatest achievements is working with a UEFA Federation in Europe.

The 27-year-old recently learnt how to stay without loud music and he lives by the words no boundaries with an ounce of hope.

Vee

Victoria “Vee” Adeyele (23) is a musician based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Vee, as she is affectionately known, was born and raised in London and moved to Lagos almost a year ago to begin her music career where she has already made great strides.

Her biggest achievement is performing at the Palmwine Music Festival last year.

Prince



Nelson Enwerem Prince (24) is an entrepreneur from Abia.

A jack-of-all-trades whose portfolio includes modelling, fashion designing and interior decoration.

He enjoys active sports and reading about ancient religions and African history.

He is a graduate of pure physics from the University of Calabar and is currently living in Lagos.

He trades forex and his biggest achievements are winning Mr. Nigeria and competing in the Mr. World competition because it earned him great respect in his village and honor amongst the elders.

Lilo

Boluwatife “Lilo” Aderogba (23) is a dietitian from Lagos, Nigeria.

Lilo, as she prefers to be known, is also an entrepreneur and describes herself as “a product of God’s grace”.

Her biggest achievement is starting her own brand.

Trikytee



Timmy Sinclair is a 35-year-old creative artist and Lagos resident who hails from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Tricky Tee as he is also known considers himself a storyteller who uses the mediums of film, and music to express himself.

He does push ups every day while in lockdown.

He also lives by the words; ‘Nobody is promised tomorrow, make the best use of the present and live life to the fullest‘.

His biggest achievement was winning the best director at the NYSC cultural and sports festival in Abuja 2013 for the best stage drama.

Lucy

Lucy Essien is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. Though she is a self-proclaimed simple girl and assures everyone that she is far from average. She believes in fairy tales, and hopefully, Biggie’s House will deliver just that for her.

Her biggest achievements are her grill business, getting into Big Brother Naija, graduating with a 2.1 and not falling pregnant after all these years.

Kiddwaya



Terseer Kiddwaya (27) is self-employed and comes from Benue State. Being a Big Brother Naija season 5 Housemate has Kiddwaya anticipating a better and crazier 2020. He describes himself as confident, good looking, ambitious, a daredevil who is highly motivated. It is no surprise then that “bringing back the fun into the House” is what he won’t compromise on this season.

Getting into health and fitness has been his biggest achievement.

Dorathy

Dorathy Bachor is a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. She believes she is the only one who should make you smile. Her sassiness will definitely prove to be an asset in Biggie’s house.

Her biggest achievement is her procurement company, SHOPFORME.

Praise

Praise Nelson is a 28-year-old dancer from Enugu. Not new to fame or competing, he was a winner at the K-Pop World Festival, South Korea 2015 and won third place at a national Dance Competition in 2010. He is also a fitness and personal trainer and a certified Latin ballroom expert.

Wathoni

Florence Wathoni Anyansi is a 29-year-old fashion entrepreneur. This multi-talented single mother juggles a fashion business and a parenting blog. She is also bilingual and speaks and writes in Swahili fluently.

Her biggest achievements are providing for her son, being chosen to work in Julius Berger amongst graduates and giving birth naturally to a 4.3kg baby.

Tochi

Tochukwu Okechukwu Tochi is a 28-year-old rapper and real estate agent from Imo state. He lives and breathes entertainment. He confesses to being clumsy on some days.

Ka3na



Kate “Ka3na” Jones (26) is an entrepreneur from Rivers, Nigeria. She describes herself as a strong woman who wants more from life. Her dream is to be famous and own the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world. She also believes she will make the perfect Housemate because she is ready to do all it takes to compete and win Big Brother Naija season 5.

Her biggest achievements are owning several properties and her daughter.

Eric

Eric Akhigbe (24) is a final year student at the University of Lagos and hails from Edo State. The bodybuilder is a confident hunk who takes pride in his 1.95m height. He describes himself as a fun, competitive sports and fitness enthusiast who enjoys winning. In addition, Eric also describes himself as a shy person who takes his time to unveil his wild side.

Erica

Ngozi “Erica” Nlewedim (26) is an actress and commercial model from London, England. Erica is the name she goes by and she returned to Lagos after studying screen acting at the Met Film School in London.

Her greatest achievements are graduating from film school in London, producing her first short film with a team in Birmingham, and being in the movie, Hire a Woman.

Brighto

Ezekiel Bright “Brighto” Osemudiame is a 29-year-old sailor from Edo State. Brighto, as he is fondly called, is the youngest of six kids. He holds a degree in Marine Engineering from Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt with several other professional certifications. He also had a stint in the aviation sector. He considers himself an avid entertainment lover and a people’s person.

His achievements are gaining a scholarship to study abroad; getting his third engineer license including other professional certificates.

Kaisha

Kaisha Umaru is a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Sokoto state. This adventurous young woman considers herself a great team player who gets along with people. She relies on a healthy diet and is God-fearing. She owns a skincare line.

Neo

Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure (26), popularly referred to as Neo, is a ride-hailing app driver and a Delta State native. Although he describes himself as fun, tolerant, loving and smart, he won’t hesitate to be Indaboski Bahose when it comes to issues concerning bullying and inequality. He once won N500 000 from a talent competition.

TolaniBaj



Tolani Shobajo is a 27-year-old media personality from Lagos state. Tolani is an energetic gingered babe. People always call her the life of the party. When she’s not entertaining, she’s dancing and cooking.

After moving to Nigeria, she landed a job at one of the world’s leading music entertainment companies within four months.

Laycon

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe is a 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos. He’s a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos who started his musical journey at an early age and has now emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising new school acts. He describes himself as being versatile and able to coin words together to soothe scenarios and moods.

His biggest achievement is having his song ‘Fierce’ on MTV BASE Top ten charts for six months.

Nengi

Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson (22) is an entrepreneur from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She is a former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant who loves learning new things, having fun, travelling, taking on new adventures, and being true to herself.

Nengi, as she prefers to be called, studied communications at the University of Port Harcourt and is a proud Capricorn.

She proclaims: “If you want the job done right, give it to a Capricorn. I give 110% of my energy and enthusiasm into everything I do.”

Getting her BSc. is her biggest achievement.