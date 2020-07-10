Man Hacks His 4-Year-Old Son To Death In Anambra (Photo)

A 35-year-old man, Christian Alisigwe, has been arrested for allegedly killing his four-year-old son, Ebubechukwu, in Ihite Azia, Anambra State.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP, Mohammed Haruna, said on July 9, the suspect used a cutlass to kill his biological son and also buried the corpse in a shallow grave inside his own compound.

The detectives later visited the scene, exhumed the corpse, and deposited it at Abam mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor. Christian, has since then been arrested.