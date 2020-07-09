Magu Quizzed Over 380 Houses, 7 Crude-laden Ships, N37bn Assets

Ibrahim Magu, the embattled chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission was on Wednesday grilled before the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel.

During the questioning, he was asked to account for 380 houses, seven vessels loaded with crude oil and disposal of assets worth N37 billion.

Magu is being grilled, following allegations raised against him by Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN).

The fresh allegations are part of the over 20 allegations levelled against the anti-graft agency chairman by the AGF.