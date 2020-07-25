Magu Probe A Plus For Buhari, Says AGF

The attorney general of the federation(AGF), Abubakar Malami says the probe of Ibrahim Magu, embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) shows that President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is ready to fight corruption without favouritism or fear.

Speaking during a television program on NTA tagged “One-on-One”, he stressed that the probe is not a blow to the ” anti-corruption” mantra of the current administration rather he described it as a “plus.”

Read Also: Magu: More Surprises Coming, Says Presidential Spokesman

He said, “So, to my mind, it is indeed a plus that reinforces and re-establishes a tradition by which the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is known, re-established to the effect that no allegation of corruption can be swept under the carpet. So, it is indeed a plus and not a blow.”