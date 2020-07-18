Lizzy Anjorin Pays Tribute To Her Husband; Reveals His Good Deeds

Yoruba actress, Lizzy Anjorin uploaded a loving picture with her husband on Saturday which was also accompanied by a lengthy message.

In the photo, the newly-welded couple are seen sharing a passionate kiss.

The actress wrote;

A story of Loyalty and Love

……A tribute to my love in my lovely moment

Even if I become richest lady in the world, I think I need to give glory back to a selfless man that stood with 100% loyalty or any element of betrayal.

.

The car you gave me money to buy was stolen by a man I chose over you, but you never bothered.

You gave me your own personal car just to cover my shame in public, you were taking bike around Lagos, you had accident on bike you refuse to tell me just for me to keep the car.

.

Just one day, you bought me a car and an apartment just for me to rise again when I thought it was over in Lagos.

I was about carrying my shame back to ijebu-ode where I schooled,

You said, Liz! Eko yi lo ti ma sorire.

I am ready to sell my kidney to make you become somebody in life.

.

I wasnt this brave then. You once told me that suicide was not an option. I should stand on my feet to make it in life, that is only return you need from me..

.

May Allah give us long life and all beautiful things of life so that, I can come out and tell the whole world our story.

@seyekehinde of city people you can testify to this guy good deed 14yrs ago

@Olamohamed of islander magazine, you are my witness

@temidayobadmus of @dbxclusiv media, you were my Manager and the closest person to me then. You know very well this is the only man I am emotional about.

If I am not being truthful here, you guys can tell the world.

.

Kudos to most kind hearted man on earth..gbagbe story am here to pay part of my dept with IBEJI MEJI LEME 50 OLOWOORIMI I will pay my balance in my next life ..DADDYMI ADEGBOYEGA AKANBI OKO AKANKE EWOBI NA ? AJOMA LO 200YRS NI 🙏🙏🙏”

