Linda Ejiofor, Ibrahim Suleiman Welcome Their First Child

Nollywood couple, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman have welcomed their little platter of feet.

Suleiman took to his Instagram page on Thursday to break the exciting news to his fans and followers.

The actor also shared a loved-up photo of himself and wife, Linda Ejiofor which was taken while she was still pregnant.

Sharing the photo, the movie star confirmed they have indeed welcomed their first child together as he wrote;

“And then we were three…thank you Father. Your word has indeed become flesh.”

See his post below: