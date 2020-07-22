Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence; Speaks On Kanye West’s Mental Health

Popular reality TV star, Kim Kardashian has reacted to her husband, Kanye West recent outburst on Twitter.

Information Nigeria recalls West dragged his wife, claiming he has been trying to get a divorce from her for over 2 years.

Taking to social media, Kim released a statement in which she addressed her husband’s mental health.

The business mogul and mother of four noted that she needed to comment on the misconceptions of mental health as she explained that West is currently experiencing bipolar disorder.

See her full post below: