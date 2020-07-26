Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian For Forgiveness

Kanye West has publicly asked for forgiveness from his wife Kim Kardashian while apologizing for ‘going public’ with their ‘private matter.’

The rapper, made headlines earlier this month when he claimed he almost encouraged Kim to abort their daughter, North while speaking at his first Presidential rally in South Carolina.

He later took to Twitter to disclose that he had been planning to divorce her ever since she met with Meek Mill at a Hotel for Prison reform.

However, West has now taken to Twitter once more to issue a public apology and beg for forgiveness from his wife over his recent behaviour.

See His Post Here: