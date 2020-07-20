Internet Users Dig Up Photos Of BBNaija Housemate, Praise And His Fiancée

Social media users have gone ahead to dig up incriminating photos of Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 housemate, Praise.

This comes after the housemates failed to disclose his actual marital status as he claimed he is single and he likes girls with big bum.

The 28-year-old father of one, who hails from Enugu, is a fitness and personal trainer, dancer and a certified Latin ballroom expert.

It appears the BBNaija housemate probably forgot to take down photos of his marriage proposal to the mother of his son on his social media page before going into the house as he has been caught in a web of lies.

The young man was also spotted hanging out with one of the housemates, Vee as she was seen sitting on his lap.

Let the ship begin..let the combo begin

Ok…Praise & this babe #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/6ZEB2piFGy — Olije Waapera™ (@olije247) July 19, 2020

See his photos of his marriage proposal below: