‘I Don’t Do Drugs, I just Smoke Weed’ – Naira Marley Tells Fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has again, cleared fans on the believe that he does drugs.

The singer in a post shared that he doesn’t do drugs, however, he pointed out that he smokes weed.

Recall that Naira had earlier advised fans to not engage in taking drugs even as he advised people on smoking.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “I don’t do drugs. I smoke weed.” In another post he wrote: “it’s a very strange thing to make nature illegal.”

