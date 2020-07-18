‘Hustle Has A Criminal Undertone’ – Singer Brymo

Popular Nigerian singer, Brymo, has taken to social media to advise those holding legit positions that inspire others.

The singer stressed that as long as what one does, doesn’t only make money, but inspire others, then hustling doesn’t describe it.

He went further to point out that the term ‘Hustling’ is a criminal undertone.

The singer wrote: “When you are building something that not only makes money but informs and shapes minds… You don’t call it hustle. ‘Hustle’ has a criminal undertone.”

