Hushpuppi Trends On Twitter After Bill Gates, Kanye West, Others Bitcoin Scam

Arrested Nigerian Dubai based socialite, Hushpuppi, has gotten the attention of Nigerians following the alert on a Twitter Bitcoin scam.

It was earlier reported that the Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and a host of others were hacked in a scam attempt.

However, on the streets of Twitter, people are talking about Hushpuppi in relation to his presence in the US and circumstances leading to his arrest.

With photos and text, Twitter users have also expressed themselves on this recent development.

See Posts Here:



Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Apple, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Obama & so on are getting hacked through a Bitcoin Scam. Some ppl don the Tag am to Hushpuppi. Nawao

Hushpuppi no good as una de rate am. Smart ppl no de shout.

Abi UNA DEY MAD? — EBUKA. 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@king_miffy) July 16, 2020

Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos twitter accounts were hacked. Could this be hushpuppi and his team or we have another gang of unknown fraudsters?#HushpuppiArrest #Hushpuppi pic.twitter.com/9x34EuaUSw — Unfvckwithable (@OMGitsMoneybag) July 16, 2020

Hushpuppi sent from Dubai to the US & suddenly Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Apple, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Obama & so on are getting hacked through a Bitcoin Scam. You can silence the Big Dog, but you might not be able to Hush Puppy pic.twitter.com/bH1iScOXD2 — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) July 15, 2020