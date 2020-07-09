‘Hushpuppi Not A Fraudster, Runs Legitimate Business’ – Lawyer

Embattled Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, alias, Hushpuppi’s legal representative, Gal Pissetzky of Pissetzky & Berliner has said that his client is innocent.

In a recent interview with Forbes regarding the fraud allegations, Pissetzky said Hushpuppi is not guilty of the charges against him and he was running a legitimate business, his legal team.

Abbas’ lawyer said his client is “an entrepreneur” who made his money legitimately through “real estate” and his work “promoting brands” as an “Instagram personality.”

The article read in part;

Mr Abbas’s legal representative, Gal Pissetzky of Pissetzky & Berliner, told Forbes that his client [Hushpuppi] is “Absolutely not guilty of [the] charges they are accusing him of,” adding, “[Abbas] was running a legitimate business and a very legitimate Instagram account and did not take part in any scam or fraud.”

Asked how Abbas paid for his lifestyle, Pissetzky tells Forbes, “He’s an entrepreneur. He has real estate involvement … [he’s] an Instagram personality. He was promoting brands and that’s how he was very legitimately making his money.”



On his relationship with Premier League footballers Tammy Abraham and Ezri Konsa, his lawyer says, “Mr Abbas is friends with a lot of people. Somebody who has that many followers – obviously he knows and has friends in a lot of places … it’s all legitimate.”