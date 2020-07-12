Hushpuppi Had Male Intercourse With Woodberry – Kemi Olunloyo (Photo)

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has revealed that arrested Instagram socialite, Hushpuppi is a bisexual man.

According to Kemi, Hushpuppi and Woodberry often had carnal knowledge of each other as she alleged that the socialite was once married.

The journalist also shared that Hushpuppi was the mastermind in every of his operation.

READ ALSO – Kemi Olunloyo Reveals Those Behind Plans To Defame D’banj (Photo)

Sharing on Twitter, the journalist wrote in part: “…He was a bisexual man who had a wife and also had male intercourse with Woodberry regularly meaning he was GAY. Olalekan Ponle was the boss of the whole operation”

See Her Post Here: