How Davido Signed May D To DMW Record Label

Akinmayokun Awodumila, popularly known as May D, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and dance who was formally signed to the R&B duo P-Square record label “Square records”. May D was one artist that many Nigerians could vouch would be going to the next level with the release of back-to-back hit songs like Ile-Ijo, Soundtrack, as well as making many feature appearances with some other artists. However, what seemed to be a very promising career slowly died down, and just like that the singer entered the category of artist many Nigerians would describe as “one hit, one blow, one die!”

While no one can exactly pinpoint what happened to (with) the singer, a few controversies and report suggests that some sort of discord ensued with May D and his then record label boss, Jude Okoye.

With series of backs and forth, May D’s face and music slowly phased out of the Nigerian mainstream media and pop lifestyle, however, things seemed to turn around for him after Cynthia Morgan opened up on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance from the music scene. May D sought to Cynthia’s voice out as a tool to open up on the circumstances surrounding his own deal with his record label boss, probably due to the fact they were both signed by the same producer – Jude Okoye.

According to May D, he was used by Jude to achieve a lot for Square records and the Twins (Peter and Paul Okoye), P-Square – May D shared that he wrote albums, singles, and composed songs that earned money for the team and while they made all that money, nothing was given to him. Jude Okoye, however, refuted this claim as he shared that the contracts were followed duly – There is still a whole lot of unresolved issues in the drama.

However, in a recent update, May D has been welcomed to Davido’s record label – DMW and he has shared his excitement to be welcomed to the family. While not too many details of their contracts were made available – They’re rarely made available to everyone, May D has shared his excitement to be part of the ’30 Billion Gang’

Davido, the DMW boss had earlier expressed his interest in working with Cynthia Morgan who also shared her issues with her former record label boss, however, not too many details have surfaced about that story. As it appears now, May D is set to join the likes Mayorkun, Idowest, Peruzzi Vibes, Dremo, and a host of others.