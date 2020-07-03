Highlights Of BBNaija Pepper Dem Reunion Show (Video)

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ Reunion show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu finally addressed the love triangle between Venita, Frodd and Omashola.

During the episode 19 of the show, Omoshola admitted that he liked Venita and he had a crush on her from the first day she walked into the house and other ex-participants attested to it.

However, he explained that Frodd posed as a problem between him and Venita as he kept blocking his chances with her.

The model said he had gone to meet Frodd to hands off Venita because he liked her but the latter turned a deaf ear and continued to be around her.

Omashola said he felt Frodd tried to use his power as the Head of House to bully him and he kissed Esther to hurt him.

Frodd, on the other hand, said Venita is his perfect spec and When she came through the door, he thought she was an angel sent to him.

The reality TV star denied ever having a conversation about Venita with Omashola.

Venita said if she had known how Omashola felt about her, she could have tried to get to know him better.

The actress mentioned that she and Frodd would have had a powerful relationship in the house, which would have been a force to be reckoned with.

However, she had a new relationship outside the house and she informed Frodd.

Surprisingly, Frodd tried to dodge a conversation about knowing Venita had a relationship before the house.

The mother of two admitted that her relationship with Frodd cost her more outside the house.

When asked about her relationship with Jeff, Kim Oprah said she only sought to find an alliance with him because he held the Head of House position at that time.

The entrepreneur also said that she moved on from Jeff because he wasn’t doing well at the arena games.

Watch the video below: