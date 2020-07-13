Herbs Made Me Sodomize Boys, Male Suspect Reveals

The Nasarawa state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested a 25-year-old man identified as Yusuf Bello, for sodomizing an 11-year-old boy in Lafia, the state’s capital.

Bello blamed his action on herbal mixture he ingested, which he claimed gave him an erection he couldn’t control.

Confessing to the crime, he said: “Some few days after the Sallah celebration, I had a running stomach and approached a herbalist who sold herbal medicine to me for N150. He told me that the medicine had no side effects, but some hours after I took it, I had an erection and couldn’t control it. I went to the toilet where I saw a boy who I called and I had anal sex with him.”

READ ALSO – Man Sodomized 12-Year-Old Boy To Death

The state NSCDC commandant, Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud Fari who said the suspect was arrested immediately after committing the act, further disclosed he will be arraigned in court after investigation has been concluded.