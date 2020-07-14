Governor Okowa, Wife, Daughter Test Negative For COVID-19

Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has announced that he and other members of his family have tested negative for COVID-19.

Speaking via a tweet of his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he implored the state residents to obey all instructions and do all they can to stay safe from contracting the virus.

He said: “My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.

“I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all…Sen, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.