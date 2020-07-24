Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara Meets Buhari; Dumps PDP

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The acting Chairman of the party, Mai Mala Buni, disclosed this to Channels Television on Friday after he and Dogara met with President Muhammadu Buhari at Presidential villa.

However, Dogara is yet to make any public statement but stated that he would address the press on a later date.

Information Nigeria recalls Dogara dumped the ruling APC in September 2018.