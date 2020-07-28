Exclusion Of Obasanjo From Railway Stations Naming Is Sacriligious: Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as malicious and sacrilegious, the exclusive of former president Olusegun Obasanjo from the list of ‘deserving’ Nigerians who had railway stations names after them.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on Monday, named railway stations across the country after some Nigerians.

However, it was a shock to some people when former president, Obasanjo’s name was conspicuously missing.

According to Fani-Kayode, it was wrong to allow politics becloud the thinking, failing to acknowledge those who deserve the honour because of political difference

Speaking via a few tweets on Tuedday, Fani-Kayode wrote: I believe that the exclusion of OBJ from the list of those honored by having railway stations etc. named after them was petty, malicious, spiteful & sacrilegious. We must not allow politics to becloud our thinking and judgement and we must give honor to whom it is due.

..Equally sad is the fact that Umaru Yar’adua, Ameyo Adadevoh, Shehu Shagari,Tafawa Balewa, TB Joshua, David Oyedepo,Baba Adebanjo,John Nwodo,Emeka Ojukwu,Ngozie Okonjo-Iweala,Matthew Hassan Kukah, Baba Kessington Adebutu &others were also left out. Give honor to whom it is due!