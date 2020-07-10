Embattled EFCC Boss, Magu, Threatens Hunger Strike

A new report has indicated that the embattled chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC), Ibrahim Magu may threaten hunger strike as a move to force his release from detention where he is currently being held for the past four days.

According to a presidential source who spoke with Vanguard, some politicians and other wealthy Nigerians and foreigners, have started dropping evidence that they were duped by Magu and some operatives of the EFCC.

They are said to have petitioned the anti-graft agency that they were coerced to part with huge sums of money and property under the guise of recovering ill-gotten wealth.

Read Also: Court Rejects Okorocha’s Request To Stop EFCC Probe

Magu, still being interrogated by the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel along with seven of his aides, reportedly got into trouble after information got to the Presidency about some of his dealings both in and outside the country.

The source told Vanguard: “You are aware that they (detectives) have searched his house. Detectives that carried out the search combed his house. It was after the search that they arrested seven of his aides as part of the probe.

“Justice Salami is simply carrying out stern instructions from the Presidency over the issue of Magu and it was after he discovered that it will be virtually impossible to grant him bail that Magu started threatening to go on hunger strike, with a view to drawing public sympathy.

“However, it was learned that when the Presidency got information about his plans to go on strike, in insisted that the embattled EFCC acting chairman will not be released until he returns all the money he was accused of misappropriating.”