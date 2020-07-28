Egypt Court Sentences Five Young Women To Prison Over TikTok Videos

An Egyptian court has sentenced five young women to two years in prison for posting “indecent” dance videos on TikTok.

The prosecution statement named two of the defendants, 20-year-old student Haneen Hossam and 22-year-old Mawada Eladhm and said the other three helped run their social media accounts.

The women were also fined 300,000 Egyptian pounds (A$26,000) each for “violating the values and principles of the Egyptian family,” inciting debauchery and promoting human trafficking, according to a statement from the public prosecutor.

Haneen Hossam and Mawada Eladhm rose to fame though TikTok, amassing millions of followers for their video snippets which include sharing of footage of themselves wearing makeup, posing in cars, dancing in kitchens and making funny skits.