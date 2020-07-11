DJ Cuppy Shares Expectations For Her Ex-Boyfriend With Her Forthcoming Album

Nigerian entertainer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has high expectations for her ex-boyfriend.

The singer, in a recent tweet, shared what she hopes her ex-boyfriend will do when he listens to her forthcoming album, ”Original Copy.”

The disc jockey tweeted;

“I hope when my ex hears my Album, he has a MELTDOWN.”

However, she didn’t mention the name of the ex she was referring to.

DJ Cuppy has also released the art work of her album.

See her posts below: