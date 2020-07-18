Cubana Chief Priest Rains Curse On Nigerian Politicians And Their Children

Popular Nigerian socialite and liquor brand ambassador, Cubana Chief Priest, has taken to social media to slam most Nigerian politicians.

According to Cubana, Nigerian politicians are wicked and that is why God blessed them with ‘bunch of useless children’

He shared this rant on a post on his Instagram page to his fans and followers.

Sharing on Instagram, Cubana wrote in part: “Most Naija🇳🇬 Politicians Are Super Wicked, That’s Why God Blessed Them All With Bunch Of Useless Children, Na Covid Go Kill All Of Una,…”

See His Post Here: