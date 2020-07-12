COVID-19: Trump Finally Wears Face Mask In Public

US President, Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

This will be the very first time the president has been seen in public with the facial covering recommended as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Trump went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington to meet wounded service members and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients while wearing a face mask.

However, Trump exiting the White House, told reporters: “When you’re in a hospital, especially … I think it’s expected to wear a mask.”

Trump was wearing a mask in Walter Reed’s hallway as he began his visit but was not wearing one when he stepped off the facility.

See Photos Here: