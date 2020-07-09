Court Rejects Okorocha’s Request To Stop EFCC Probe

A former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has failed in his bid to stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from investigating him on alleged financial misconduct.

The former governor had prayed the court to grant him an injunction to prevent the investigation, citing that it is unconstitutional for the EFCC to investigate him on the same matter a panel is currently investigating.

The Imo state government had set up a panel to review all financial transactions of the state during the eight-year administration of Okorocha, now a senator.

Read Also: We Recovered N7.9bn Stolen By Rochas Okorocha – EFCC

However, the court refused to grant his prayers and adjourned till July 14 for further proceedings.