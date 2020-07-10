Buhari Affirms Ibrahim Magu’s Suspension

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Making the announcement via a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Bashir Ahmed, the presidential aide on new media said the affirmation becomes necessary to allow the unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

“President @MBuhari approves the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman of the EFCC in order to allow the unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws, a statement from the Ministry of Justice has said,” Ahmed tweeted.