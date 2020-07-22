Bride Price Is Demonic – Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu Says

Populr Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu, has spoken about marriage and bride price.

The actor in an Instagram post, pointed out that ‘paying’ for a bride is a demonic act as he advised against it.

Mr Maduagwu also shared that if the killing of twins can be abolished in Nigeria, then the same can happen for bride price.

On Instagram, he wrote in part: “Bride Price is DEMONIC and our parents are Slave masters for allowing their daughters to be sold into marriage. If killing of Twins can be aborted in Nigeria, why cant we do same for bride price on our women?…”

See His Post Here: