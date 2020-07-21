Big Brother Naija Housemates Make Shocking Revelations About Their Personal Lives (Video)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
On Tuesday, the Big Brother Naija housemates took turns to share their personal details about their lives and it was really interesting.

Basically, Big Brother gave the housemates a get-to-know-you exercise.

One of the housemates, Kaisha recounted how she was a fool for love and the only way she can satisfy her sexual urge is to masturbate.

Kaisha also expressed her love for veteran singer, 2face and she also said she was in the house to win the money.

Dorathy, on the other hand, revealed she had to lie that her vibrator was a face massage tool when she was caught with it.

The busty reality TV star also revealed what she does when no one is watching.

https://twitter.com/prealman/status/1285544665866022916?s=21

Ka3na said she was previously married to a 64-year-old British man and they had their daughter together through IVF, after which she had her eggs frozen in South Africa.

The reality TV star also made it clear that her estranged husband built her first house for her but every other thing luxury possession she owns was gotten through her hard work.

The housemate also spilled some tea about how she celebrated her birthday during lockdown.

View this post on Instagram

“ I was h**ny, I mast**bated “ Ka3na says #bbnaija

A post shared by Liveyourrbestlife Counselling (@liveyourrbestlifecounselling) on

Neo definitely had a lot to say about himself.

The young man revealed he was born in a car and it was actually her mum that was driving.

Ozo finally made his fans happy after he made a revelation about the type of woman he likes.

The reality star revealed his spec is Nengi and she couldn’t stop smiling.

https://twitter.com/poshsypce22/status/1285577325896228864?s=21

