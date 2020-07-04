Beyonce’s Mom Slams Critics Of Daughter’s New Project, ‘Black Is King’

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson is speaking up and out in support of daughter Beyonce over claims that Beyonce is misrepresenting the African culture to the world.

The trailer launch for Queen Bey’s ‘Black Is King’ visual album ignited excitement amongst the majority ahead of its July 31st arrival on Disney Plus.

Yet, a select few took to social media with thesis-like critiques of the project before it’s even been released.

READ ALSO – Nigerian Model Calls Out Beyonce For Contributing To The ‘Poor Perception Of Africa’

Her post is coming also after many people have shared that Beyonce is using the African culture for profit. Sharing a post on Twitter that suggests otherwise, Tina defended her daughter.

See Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCMIFzIjsIj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link