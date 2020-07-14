Believe In Yourself, Have Faith In Your Ability, Actor Saidi Balogun Tells Fans

Popular Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun recently took to Instagram page to deliver some words of encouragement to his fans and followers.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the ‘Eti Keta’ star also shared lovely pictures of him looking dapper in his black suit.

The movie star captioned the post with the words;



“Believe in yourself, have faith in your ability. Trust the process of your development.

You are an emperor in your own kingdom.“

Balogun was formerly married to colleague, Fathia Balogun and they share two children.

See his post below: