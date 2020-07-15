BBNaija Star, Nina Ivy Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy recently shared a glimpse of her first child, Denzel Kelechukwu A. via her Insta-story.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star welcomed her baby boy with her husband in the United States of America.

The news of the baby’s arrival was announced by Nina’s husband on Monday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the mum posted a new picture of her newborn which only showed a little part of his face and his little arm.

The actress simply captioned the post with the sweet words; “My yellow pawpaw”.

See her post below: