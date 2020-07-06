BBNaija Star, Ike Hints On Proposing To Mercy; Throws Shade At Naysers

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema dropped a hint on his Twitter page while taking a swipe at naysayers.

The model took to the popular micro-blogging platform to express his gratitude to his fans and followers for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

Ike also hinted that he is set to propose to his love interest, Mercy Eke as he threw a shade at his non-supporters.

The BBNaija star tweeted;

“Love all the fans truely for your support. Haters will choke and die on this 💍 #AMMercyAndIke“

See the tweet below: