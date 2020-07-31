BBNaija: Ka3na Praises Ozo For Giving Nengi Space (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Ka3na commended her colleague, Ozo for distancing himself from his former love interest, Nengi.

Nengi is currently one of the most talked about housemates as she has been labeled as a manipulator and a player by some of the viewers of the reality show.

Ozo had set some boundaries after he realized that a relationship cannot work out between him and Nengi.

The BBNaija housemate wasn’t also comfortable with the way she acts around other male housemates.

During his diary session, Biggie advised him to keep his head in the game and not on love because he auditioned for the prize at stake.

Following that advice, he reduced the way he spends time with Nengi.

Ka3na, who just learnt of the new development, praised for his decision.

Reacting to the remark, Dorathy, who is also Ozo’s bestie, could not help but let out a laugh.

Watch the video below: