AY Makun, Daughter Show Off Dance Moves In Adorable Video

Ace comedian, AY Makun recently took to his social media page to upload an adorable video which features him dancing with his daughter, Michelle.

In the video, the pair danced to a new song by Kizz Daniel which is titled Ada from his King Of Love album.

AY Makun captioned the video clip with the words;

“That Father and Daughter Dance is going to be a special one”.

The comedian is married to Mabel Makun and they have only one child, Michelle Adeola Makun, who is now 12 years old.

Watch the video