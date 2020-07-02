Alleged Rape: Police Denies Detaining D’banj’s Accuser, Seyitan

The Nigeria police have denied arresting and detaining Seyitan Babatayo, the lady who accused D’banj of raping her at a hotel room in 2018.

Recall that news broke on June 18 that Seyitan was arrested and detained by Police operatives at Ikeja in Lagos for 24 hours. She was allegedly also denied access to her legal team.

Refuting the claims, a police source who spoke with Vanguard, said Seyitan was only invited to give her written statement and be interrogated. Adding that, there may have been a mix up by her legal representative.

READ ALSO – IGP Adamu Orders Probe Into Rape Allegations Against D’Banj

The source revealed that both the singer and accuser were invited to the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, to give written statements and for interrogation.

But on three separate occasions, Seyitan didn’t show up, which prompted the Force CID to dispatch officers to Lagos to invite her for her written statement and interrogation on the alleged rape.