Akuapem Poloo’s Son Pleads With Ghanaians To Forgive His Mom (Video)

The young son of Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo has begged Ghanaians to forgive his mom over the nude photos she shared on her Instagram page on his birthday.

This is coming after the heavy backlashes the self-acclaimed drama queen faced following the nude photo of herself standing naked in front of her son.

And as if that was not enough, she made another video revealing that she always bathe with her son naked, so sharing such nude photos was not wrong.

READ ALSO – Group Petitions Ghana Police To Probe Actress Akuapem Poloo’s Nude Photo With Son

Her young son in a video sighted online pleaded with Ghanaians to forgive his mom after she has been lambasted for a while, claiming that she’s a good mother.

Watch The Video Here: