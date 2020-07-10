After Spending Four Days In Police Custody, Magu Asks IGP For Bail

A new report has indicated that the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has applied for bail, following his ordeal at a special presidential panel where he is currently being investigated for fraud allegations.

He made the application via a letter he sent on behalf of one of his lawyers, Mr Oluwatosin Ojaomo, on Friday.

His lawyer’s letter dated July 10 with the IGP office’s acknowledgement stamp bearing the same date, and obtained by The PUNCH on Friday, requested that Magu be granted bail “on self-recognisance.”

Read Also: Magu Quizzed Over 380 Houses, 7 Crude-laden Ships, N37bn Assets

The letter reads in part, “if our application for bail on self-recognisance is not acceptable, we are ready to provide a credible surety that will ensure the availability of our client anytime he is needed for the purpose of this investigation…”

The letter was copied to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), and the Chairman of the Presidential Probe Panel on the activities of EFCC, Justice Ayo Salami (retd).